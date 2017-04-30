These inmates are making amends by training rescue dogs to help veterans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:33 Members oppose Navicent Health closing Macon Health Club 0:46 Musket fire echoed in downtown Macon for Confederate Memorial Day event 1:52 Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer 1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 0:43 Coffee beans get roasted in Fort Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rescue dogs and their inmate trainers celebrated their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. The dogs will go on to the next level of training before becoming service dogs for military veterans. The prisoners learn responsibility and training the dogs provides a sense of purpose during their rehabilitation. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com