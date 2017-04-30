Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:33 Members oppose Navicent Health closing Macon Health Club 0:46 Musket fire echoed in downtown Macon for Confederate Memorial Day event 1:52 Cam Jones keeps Houston County alive 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer 0:58 ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements 6:30 Gregg Allman performs 'Sweet Melissa' at Mercer graduation 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star