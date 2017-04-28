Taco and lamp companies are lining up to sponsor these NFL rookies with unusual names

For young, talented football players just joining the NFL, it’s not unusual to sign a few endorsement deals, especially with major apparel companies like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. These are the future stars of the league, and companies want to have their names attached to the next big name.
But sometimes, you don’t really have to be the next big name to get a deal. You just have to have an unusual one.
Newly drafted Taco Charlton and Forrest Lamp are finding that out.
Lamp, an offensive lineman who attended Western Kentucky University, was taken with the sixth pick of the second round in Friday’s NFL draft. After earning third-team All-American honors his senior year, Lamp was rated as a first round pick by most pundits before the draft, but slid into the second round and was quickly snapped up by the Los Angeles Chargers.
But while Lamp is widely considered a talented lineman who could develop into an NFL star, fans online mostly took note of his selection because of his unique last name. And of course, plenty of “Anchorman” jokes were posted to social media.
This is what the Chargers get for hiring weatherman Brick Tamland as a scout.— Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) April 28, 2017
“I love Lamp.”
It's a shame the Chargers moved from San Diego. The "I love (Forrest) Lamp" Anchorman references would have written themselves. #NFLDraft— Chris Harris (@stalegum) April 28, 2017
Chargers: I love Lamp.— Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) April 28, 2017
Hmmm.. Are just looking at things around the office and drafting them?
Chargers: ...I love Lamp#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QlQ2B4As0y
CHARGERS GOT LAMP. I LOVE LAMP.— Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) April 28, 2017
Rushes to twitter to make an I Love Lamp joke. Reads timeline. Throws phone out the window— Angel Rodriguez (@ajrod) April 28, 2017
But Lamp is getting the last laugh here, because he already has an endorsement deal from Lamps Plus, a first for an NFL player.
“While his name is perfect to endorse our company, we really like Forrest’s work ethic and enthusiasm,” Lamps Plus CEO Dennis Swanson said when announcing the deal, according to Pro Football Talk. “He will shine at the professional level.”
As luck would have it, Lamps Plus is actually based in Los Angeles, according to L.A. Biz. Lamp’s new team, the Chargers, just announced this offseason that they were moving from San Diego to Los Angeles.
“The opportunity to partner with Lamps Plus before my rookie NFL season, especially with my last name, is the perfect scenario,” Lamp said in a press release. “I’m confident that my girlfriend, Natosha, and I will have the best-decorated and most well-lit rookie home in our new team city!”
But Lamp is not the only new NFL player who’s set to cash in on his name. On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys used their first pick in the draft to select Taco Charlton, a defensive lineman from the University of Michigan.
Charlton’s actual name isn’t really Taco, that’s just a nickname given to him by his mother and grandmother. But it’s the moniker that’s stuck, at times to his chagrin, according to the Detroit Free Press. Over time, apparently, Charlton has learned to appreciate the nickname — his Twitter handle is @TheSupremeTaco.
And in another case of a happy coincidence, Charlton is now headed to a team located in the heart of Tex-Mex cuisine country. At his introduction to the press on Friday, Charlton was asked what his favorite kind of taco is.
“I just feel like if you've got a taco, you really can't go wrong,” he said.
And here's @TheSupremeTaco in - what else? - a taco. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WRpAHcA20E— Brian J. Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) April 28, 2017
According to ESPN, Charlton’s agent is already being contacted by restaurants and chains who see the obvious potential for a connection. It doesn’t hurt that the Cowboys already have an offensive lineman named Byron Bell.
“We've got Taco, and he's gonna get to go against Bell,” Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ director of player personnel, told reporters, according to SB Nation.
While Taco Bell has not expressed any public interest in a partnership, Taco Bueno, a chain located throughout the south, has.
“We are opening our arms and doors to Taco Charlton as he becomes part of the fabric of our hometown,” CEO Mike Roper said in a statement Friday. “While we craft some of the biggest food in Texas, we don't claim to have any 277-lb tacos. Jerry Jones really outdid us on that one. On behalf of the entire Taco Bueno team and Buenoheads worldwide, welcome to Dallas, Taco Charlton.”
No word yet on whether one of Charlton’s college teammates at Michigan, tight end Jake Butt, has received any offers from Charmin.
