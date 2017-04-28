Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 0:58 ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements 2:14 Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 1:01 Man to Subway robber: 'If we find him ... the ass belongs to us.' 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:27 Pianist says he plays outdoors rain or shine. 1:49 Athletic field to replace blight near Pleasant Hill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star