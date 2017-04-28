Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

It all started with a simple Facebook post.
Savannah Trantham, a home-based wildlife rehabilitator and co-founder of Appalachian Wild, shared a photo of her old mascara wands on Facebook in March, explaining how old mascara wands can help wild animals.
“We use mascara brushes to help remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of animals. They work great because the bristles are so close together!!” she wrote. “Do you have old mascara just lying around in a drawer? Know a makeup artist? Clean off those old wands in hot soapy water and we can put them to good use!”
She included the address of Appalachian Wild so people could send the wands, and the post was shared more than 60,000 times. She posted it on a Friday, and by Monday mascara wands were already arriving.
Since then, wands have come in from more than 40 states, Canada, Great Britain and even Hong Kong, according to Kimberly Brewster, co-founder and vice president of Appalachian Wild. They received large donations from Cosmopolitan Magazine’s makeup department and from makeup artists on the show “Blacklist.”
In an update to her post, Trantham said her “heart is overflowing” due to the support generated by her original post. She also posted a link to a wishlist for the wildlife refuge. Over 400 items have been purchased from that wishlist now, according to Brewster.
“The outpouring of love and support to help care for the wild animals is astounding,” Brewster said. “We have worked so hard to have the bare minimum needed to care for these animals. Now we have food, equipment, supplies and funds coming in from all over – because of mascara wands!”
Clean brushes can be sent to: Appalachian Wild, P.O. Box 121, Skyland, NC 28776.
