‘I’m heartbroken:’ An ill father is again denied surgery to receive his son’s kidney

1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer Pause

1:32 Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed

4:10 Cop Shop Podcast: A woman walks into a bar and a motorcycle helmet vanishes

4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility