Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful