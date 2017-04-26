More people drive while on drugs – and don't realize it's a problem, report says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 4:10 Cop Shop Podcast: A woman walks into a bar and a motorcycle helmet vanishes 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 2:31 Odd Jobs: Meet a Southern Mortician 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 0:36 'They're safe, we're thankful to God,' grandma says of missing girls 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges. Peter Hecht The Sacramento Bee