You might see a rhino while swiping on Tinder. But he needs $9 million, not a date.

Tinder has a new kind of date for you. His name is Sudan, he likes eating grass and chilling in the mud, and he’s the last hope for his species.
He’s the last known male northern white rhino in existence, and at 42 years old his old age and low sperm count have made it unlikely he’ll ever be able to conceive naturally with the only two female northern white rhinos left, according to Mashable. The life expectancy of the white rhino is around 40 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where Sudan lives, decided to try in vitro fertilization instead. They want to breed Sudan with both the two northern white rhinos and southern white rhinos, a slightly different species with about 20,000 rhinos left. The problem: in vitro is incredibly expensive, hasn’t successfully been done in rhinos before and conservancy officials estimate they’ll need around $9 million to do this right.
So, they turned to Tinder to promote their bachelor. Tinder, a dating application that has users indicate interest in one another by swiping right if they like the person and left if they don’t, estimates it has 1.6 billion swipes per day and operates in 190 countries. Sudan will appear in all of them.
“As a platform that makes millions of meaningful connections every day, raising awareness about Sudan the Rhino and the importance of finding his match seemed like something we could support in a really impactful way,” a Tinder spokesperson told Mashable. “We’ve heard countless stories about Tinder babies, but this would be the first match to save a species.”
If a user swipes right on Sudan, they’ll be given a link to a donation page to contribute toward the $9 million goal.
“I’m one of a kind. No, seriously, I’m the last male white rhino on planet earth,” his Tinder bio reads. “I don’t mean to be too forward, but the fate of my species literally depends on me. I perform well under pressure. I like to eat grass and chill in the mud. 6ft tall and 5,000lbs if it matters.”
Sudan is guarded 24/7 at the conservancy by armed guards. The northern white rhino is so close to extinction due to poaching for their horns, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They are particularly vulnerable because they are “relatively unaggressive” and travel in herds.
“Powdered horn is used in traditional Asian medicine as a supposed cure for a range of illnesses – from hangovers to fevers and even cancer,” the World Wildlife Fund says of white rhinos. “The recent surge has been primarily driven by the demand for horn by upper-middle class citizens in Vietnam. As well as its use in medicine, rhino horn is bought and consumed purely as a symbol of wealth.”
Humans were responsible for the steep decline in the numbers of the northern whites; this is our chance at redemption. #mosteligiblebachelor pic.twitter.com/yPL14K3NC2— Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) April 25, 2017
“Financial support remains the biggest challenge to this project. To win this run against time, it is crucial to find major funds as quickly as possible,” Steven Seet, Head of press and communications at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, which is involved in the IVF effort, told Wired.
Comments