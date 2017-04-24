How much salt is in your restaurant meal? Your guess is probably wrong

Everyone knows fast food isn’t the healthiest option for a meal, but it turns out most people don’t understand how bad it actually is for them.
A new study published in the journal Appetite tested how accurately people were able to predict how much sodium they consumed in a fast-food meal. Researchers asked people eating at Burger King, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Subway and Wendy’s to save their receipts after they ate. Then people were asked to estimate how much salt had been in the food they had just purchased and eaten while inside the restaurant.
So how did people do when guessing? Answer: Not well. The average guess was off by 650 percent. Most people guessed they’d eaten an average of 200 mg of salt, when in fact the average had consumed 1,300 mg. A quarter of all people the researchers asked couldn’t even guess, saying they had no idea how much salt was in the food they’d consumed.
The 1,300 mg the average person consumed while enjoying their burger and fries is more than half the daily recommendation, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts at 2,300 mg. But most Americans consume an average of more than 3,400 mg. This can be because even items that don’t seem like they should contain a lot of salt — like bread — can have a hefty amount because sodium prolongs the shelf life of goods. A slice of bread can have between 80 and 230 mg of sodium.
Other items that contain sneakily high sodium counts include breakfast cereals, canned soups, processed tomato products and salad dressings.
High levels of sodium consumption is associated with a higher blood pressure, which can increase risk of heart disease and stroke. According to the CDC, those health conditions cause more American deaths each year than any other cause.
Most people don’t get the majority of their daily sodium consumption from the salt shakers on the dinner table, but from eating processed food and restaurant meals. The CDC recommends avoiding pre-packaged snacks that have a lot of added salt and looking for “low sodium” varieties in the grocery store. When eating out, asking restaurants not to salt your meal and reducing portion sizes can help limit salt consumption.
