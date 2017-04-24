Kenny G performs on a Delta flight as other airlines make headlines for bad service

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities 1:51 Historian tells story of lost park in Macon 1:19 Standoff leads to lockdown of downtown Macon schools 3:04 Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 1:06 Pace thriller, region title biggest moments of Khavon Moore's junior year 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Delta Airlines passengers on Flight 1558 from Tampa to San Francisco were treated to a surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G on Saturday after flight attendants asked passengers to help fundraise for The Delta G.O. Relay for Life. Facebook/barner.jones via Storyful