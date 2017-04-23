The young women were sleeping. The strange man in their bedrooms was watching

Shelton, Washington, police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office say more victims have come forward to report encounters with a man suspected of entering homes and watching women sleep.
All of the women are 17 to 22 years old and live with other people, police say.
“They all work in the service industry and are very active on social media, especially Facebook,” stated a joint news release issued late Friday by Shelton police and the sheriff’s office.
Early Thursday, a Shelton woman reported she awoke to see an unknown man in her bedroom. When she alerted her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her, the man fled. The woman called 911.
Police say she gave the same suspect description as in an April 6 incident, in which a Shelton woman awoke to a man standing beside her, trying to take off her sock, according to police.
By late Friday, victims in at least five more incidents not reported in the past several months came forward with information likely related to the recent cases, police said.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, medium to thin build, with short, shaggy, dark hair. He most likely entered homes through unlocked doors in the early hours, police said.
Authorities are urging people to lock their doors, especially when they are home for the evening, and to always report intruders.
