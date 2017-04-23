5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 1:44 Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests 2:24 Program gives child support-owing dads alternative to jail 1:29 Rowing for a good cause 3:04 Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Doug and Terra Fogg were home on June 28, 2016, the night that Alan Amundson went on a shooting rampage in their neighborhood. Their motor home was struck by three bullets, they said, and one of those bullets hit a Boise police officer in the chest. The officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest, did not suffer life-threatening injury. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com