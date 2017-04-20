Video shows a man punching a woman in the face at a baseball game

Things got nasty during the Royals’ 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

And it had nothing to do with the play on the field.

A TMZ video shows a male Royals fan punching a woman in the face in the stands. The altercation was down the first-base line. The TMZ story said the woman who was punched had spit on the man.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Edmond Lee Stryker of Lexington, Mo., and Amy Lynn Blake of Riverside were both cited for disorderly conduct. But there was no word yet on what started the donnybrook.

“There were two people that we know of that were involved that were cited at the game,” said Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president of publicity. “They were both kicked out of the stadium. Now it’s a police matter and there is a court date in May.”

Cook said the two were not taken into custody or taken away from the stadium in a police vehicle. They were allowed to walk away.

“Unfortunately we do have fights that will happen in the stands and we get the police involved immediately,” Cook said. “It is rare. Most of our police-involved incidents at the stadium involve someone having too much alcohol. ... It just doesn’t happen very often.”