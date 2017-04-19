Hard-working Cubs fan gets tickets from his dad. His response caught the team’s eye.

A 9-year-old Chicago Cubs fan was overcome with emotion after his dad gave him tickets to a Cubs’ home game for all of his hard work on the family’s farm, in school and on the baseball field.
And the Cubs took notice — of the boy’s reaction and his sister’s promotional work.
“I kind of tested you a little bit today. You never once complained. You worked hard,” Kolt’s dad Andy Kyler said in the video posted on Twitter by Kolt’s sister.
“This is something here that you and I are going to do and it’s going to take a whole day to do it. Do you want to do it?”
Kolt nodded his head yes even though he wasn’t sure what the activity was.
Then he opened the Cubs tickets — and started sobbing.
His sister Hannah Himes posted video of the exchange on Twitter. More than 1,700 people have liked the post. The video was shot by Kolt’s mom Natalie Kyler.
“Me and Daddy are going to Wrigley Field,” he says through tears to his mom. The tickets are for a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. “Thank you.”
“Kolt has been helping his dad on their farm for a couple years with their cows, but recently Kolt got two pigs to show for 4H [a youth development and mentoring organization] for the first time so he's had to work extra hard!,” Himes wrote to ABC News in an email.
“He also made the travel baseball team again this year so he's been busy with regular season, travel team, farm chores, cub scouts, and he is also an honor roll student!”
Himes told Yahoo! Sports that her little brother watches every Cubs game.
“His work ethic is amazing,” she said. “He’s been carrying around a bat, ball and glove since he could walk.”
The Cubs noticed how much attention Himes has gotten for after posting the video and sent her a message on Twitter, which led to a terrific back-and-forth.
