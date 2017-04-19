National

April 19, 2017 2:39 PM

Bill O’Reilly officially out at Fox following sexual harassment allegations

By Kate Irby

Fox announced Wednesday afternoon that Bill O’Reilly is getting the boot.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” Fox said in a statement.

The announcement comes after multiple allegations of sexual harassment against O’Reilly surfaced and more than two dozen advertisers pulled out from his show.

Tucker Carlson will take over the O’Reilly Factor spot, according to NPR.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

