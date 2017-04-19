National

‘Need some help?’ Patriots’ Gronkowski crashes Spicer’s White House press briefing

The Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots are visiting the White House and President Donald Trump on Wednesday — and superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski made his appearance a memorable one by ducking into the White House press briefing.

“Sean, need some help?” Gronkowski asked the oft-maligned White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"I think I’ve got this, but thank you,” replied Spicer, who is a big Patriots’ fan.

“You sure?” Gronkowski asked.

“Maybe,” Spicer said.

“I like you,” Gronkowski said, giving Spicer a thumbs-up.

“Alright, thanks man. I’ll see you in a minute,” Spicer said.

After Gronkowski left, Spicer smiled and said, “That was cool.”

New England defeated Atlanta 34-28 in overtime after rallying from a 28-3 deficit in the second half. The Patriots are the first team to visit the White House since Trump’s inauguration. Owner Bob Kraft, coach Bill Belicheck and star quarterback Tom Brady are all friends with Trump.

Brady announced Wednesday morning that he would not be attending the ceremony at the White House because of a family matter. Six other Patriots will not attend, either, with most citing disagreement with Trump’s politics as the reason.

Gronkowski, who missed the Super Bowl with an injury, is known for his off-the-field antics and partying. During the parade to honor the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory, Gronkowski chugged a beer and then spiked it.

