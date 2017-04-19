National

‘Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!’ Adidas said. Now they’re saying sorry.

Congratulating people on surviving a tough athletic event is pretty common, but Adidas said it to the wrong group of people.

Boston marathoners received an email from Adidas, the sponsor of the 2017 marathon, after they finished the race. “Congratulations, you survived the Boston Marathon!” the subject line read.

The backlash was immediate on social media, given the history of that particular race includes people not surviving. It was only four years ago that bombs were set off at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing three people and injuring hundreds of others, including several who lost limbs.

Adidas apologized in a statement to Time and other news outlets, chalking the email up to thoughtlessness.

“We are incredibly sorry. Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday,” the statement said. “We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we’re reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event.”

