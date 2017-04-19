Facebook suspect ordered nuggets and fries. Employees called 911, delayed the fries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 1:51 Warner Robins fire victim meets her heroes 2:01 Hear the latest music from Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters 4:58 Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside 2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Police via Storyful