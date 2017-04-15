He threw rocks at almost 100 cars on one highway, then often called 911 to report it

Patrick Johnson’s relationship with law enforcement, already odd and alarming by most people’s standards, took a turn for the even weirder recently.
The 60-year-old Austin, Texas, resident, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. His weapon of choice in those assaults: a rock, hurled at cars on a highway near his house.
Over the course of two years from June 2014, police received nearly 100 reports of cars being struck by rocks along a certain stretch of road on Interstate 35, according to KXAN. Most of the rocks did little damage, leaving dents or cracked windshields. Some, however, resulted in serious injuries, breaking bones, drawing blood and leaving one man with brain damage, per KXAN.
For months, the police were unable to determine who was throwing the rocks, or even whether they were coming from a moving car or an overpass, per the Dallas Morning News. Finally, however, they were able to crack the case when they realized there was a common factor in the “lion’s share” of the incidents: Johnson. According to KXAN, Johnson often called 911 after he threw the rocks, returning to the scene of the crime and posing as a Good Samaritan. He even spoke to media outlets about the incidents, acting as a concerned citizen.
Johnson even did so when he did not hit any car, which ultimately proved to be another key piece of evidence against him. In May 2016, a police officer noticed a projectile thrown from a car onto the highway. He captured the car’s license plate even though the rock didn’t strike any vehicle, and investigators later connected that incident with another 911 call Johnson made shortly after.
Johnson was arrested in June 2016 but only recently pleaded guilty, resulting in a 40-year sentence. However, that sentence did nothing to change his immediate situation: Johnson was already in jail. According to the Austin American-Statesman, Johnson has been serving time after he was convicted in September 2016 of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old, as well as indecency and exposure. He received a 99-year sentence for the assault, as well as 75 years for indecency and 20 years for exposure.
According to the Associated Press, Johnson’s 40-year sentence will run concurrently to his other sentences. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
Johnson’s plea deal with the prosecution for this most recent incident almost did not happen, however. According to the Statesman, the judge presiding over the case initially refused to accept the bargain after Johnson said he was only pleading guilty in hopes of being transferred to another detention facility.
Johnson had also previously said that he was unsure “if I was in my right mind when I threw the rocks,” according to court records.
Yet even stranger, police say Johnson’s habit of calling 911 after the rock-throwing incidents were just part of a barrage of 911 calls Johnson made over a two-year span. According to the Statesman, Johnson called police more than 1,100 times over two years to report collisions, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
