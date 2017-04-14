Got organic? ‘Green’ growers are split over industry-funded ad and promotion program

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

3:22 He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired.

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

1:31 Longtime organist says her music is her life.

0:43 Brazen thief walks out with manager's wallet

0:43 Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing

11:35 Salon owner sentenced to 30 years for child molestation

1:25 Tim Freeman heads a large Houston County boys soccer senior class

4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility