The inmates built and hid computers, then used them to download porn, steal data

Two Ohio inmates took parts from old electronics they disassembled and built two computers, which they used to hack their prison’s network to download porn and open credit cards with stolen data.
A report released this week from the Ohio Office of the Inspector General detailed the actions of Scott Spriggs and Adam Johnston at Marion Correctional Institution in 2015. The men worked in the prison on a program that provided inmate labor to disassemble old computers and recycle the parts. Tipped off by a suspicious excess in data usage on the prison’s computer network, officials discovered the men had built two computers using parts they had stolen and hidden in the ceiling of a closet.
They used their illicit internet access to download porn and other media, and hacking materials “with numerous malicious tools for possible attacks.” They had also accessed Ohio’s Departmental Offender Tracking System and stolen personal information of at least one other inmate. Spriggs and Johnston used that inmate’s Social Security number to apply for five credit cards.
The men had also read a Bloomberg Business article describing how criminals could illegally collect tax refunds on prepaid cards.
Use of computers and software that isn’t explicitly for sanctioned prison activity is strictly prohibited, as is any inmate action to access prison administration operations.
The prison became aware of the out-of-the ordinary data usage on July 3, 2015, when it received an alert that the credentials of a contract employee were being used on the computer with the suspicious activity. It took place on a day that employee did not work, so prison authorities suspected the employee’s credentials were being used by someone else. They were also suspicious of the computer’s name, “lab 9,” because there were only six numbered computers in the prison’s computer lab.
Two weeks later, IT staffer Carl Brady was working to find the location of the unauthorized computer by identifying which network switch it was plugged into.
“They narrowed the search area down to the switch in P3 and the PC was connected to port 16,” Brady wrote in an incident report on July 27. “I was able to follow the cable from the switch to a closet in the small training room. When I removed the ceiling tiles I found 2 PC’s hidden in the ceiling on 2 pieces of plywood.”
The Ohio Inspector General’s Office criticized the prison for a “slow and improper response” to the incident and said the undetected illegal activity was aided by security lapses and improper oversight of the old computers brought on site for disassembly. Investigators found that Spriggs and Johnston spent too much time unsupervised, which allowed them to carry out the plot.
Johnston later admitted that he had put the computers in the ceiling and said that Spriggs had built them. Spriggs denied any involvement with the illegal machines. The two men were identified based upon forensic evidence.
Authorities also questioned Johnston’s mother, with whom he had been in contact regarding the credit cards taken out in the name of a third inmate without his knowledge.
Investigators also accused the prison’s warden, Jason Bunting, of knowing there was illegal computer activity taking place but not responding appropriately.
In November, Johnston was sent to a different correctional facility and was not allowed to use electronic devices.
Comments