Target recalls water absorbing toys

Target is recalling 560,000 toys that could expand and cause health issues if swallowed by children.
The store announced this week the recall for Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys. The small toys can cause “severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening” if ingested by children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.
Model number 234-25-1200 is on the back of Easter Grow Toys’ packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016.
For more information about the recall contact Target at 800-440-0680 between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, online at www.target.com, or on Target’s Facebook page under Product Recalls” tab.
