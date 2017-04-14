National

April 14, 2017 12:21 PM

Target recalls water absorbing toys

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Target is recalling 560,000 toys that could expand and cause health issues if swallowed by children.

The store announced this week the recall for Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys. The small toys can cause “severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening” if ingested by children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Model number 234-25-1200 is on the back of Easter Grow Toys’ packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016.

For more information about the recall contact Target at 800-440-0680 between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, online at www.target.com, or on Target’s Facebook page under Product Recalls” tab.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:17

White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver
Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes 3:08

Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes
Three generations of women, marching on Washington 1:53

Three generations of women, marching on Washington

View More Video

Nation & World Videos