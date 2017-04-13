Scorpions, handcuffs and groping allegations make United’s terrible week even worse

Still reeling from the international outrage over the treatment of a passenger who was injured and dragged off a flight on Sunday, United Airlines has been hit with a rash of embarrassing stories that seem to reinforce the company’s reputation for shoddy customer service.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that businessman Geoff Fearns paid around $1,000 for a first-class ticket to Hawaii in early April and was on the plane preparing for takeoff when he was informed that a higher priority customer needed a seat, so he would need to disembark.
Fearns told the Times that he refused, much like Dr. David Dao, the man at the center of the original controversy. However, the flight crew insisted.
“They said they’d put me in cuffs if they had to,” Fearns claimed.
Instead, Fearns was given an economy seat. When he complained and demanded a refund, United gave him a $500 travel voucher and refunded him the difference between his first class and economy seats. Fearns said he was rejecting the offer and considering legal action. It was the video of Dao, however, that caused him to go public about the incident, he said.
The company has not issued a statement on the incident, per CBS Los Angeles.
Then on Wednesday, the Huffington Post reported that Jennifer Rafieyan, a 47-year-old woman from New Jersey, claimed that she was sexually harassed and groped by a visibly intoxicated man on a United flight in March. When she complained, she said, a flight attendant apologized and said the man had harassed another crew member, but continued to serve him alcohol.
“She said, ‘I’m so sorry. We felt really bad putting him next to you, but there was nothing we could do. He was doing the same kind of stuff to the other flight attendant,’” Rafieyan told the Huffington Post.
Rafieyan said she was traveling with her 12-year-old daughter on the flight from Phoenix to Newark, New Jersey, and that the man boarded the plane drunk, needing the flight crew’s help to make it to his seat, despite the fact that FAA prohibits airlines from seating passengers who are visibly intoxicated.
According to Rafieyan, the man rubbed her legs, grabbed her knee, kissed her hands and put his head on her shoulder, per NJ.com. He also grabbed a to-do list she was working on and wrote “PASIONAT NITE XX.”
After the flight landed, Rafieyan complained, and United sent her an apology email and four travel vouchers for $100. Rafieyan said she has since lodged complaints with the FAA and FBI.
“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Rafieyan and her family for their experience. We are reviewing the way that this situation was handled on board, and how our customer care team responded,” a United spokeswoman told The Huffington Post. “We will follow up with Ms. Rafieyan to apologize again, and discus how we could have handled this situation better.”
On Thursday, CNBC reported that a man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight Sunday.
On a flight from Houston to Calgary, the creature dropped from the overhead bin onto the man’s head and stung him when he shook it out onto the tray table in front of him, per the Washington Post. The man was apparently returning from vacation in Mexico, where more scorpion stings occur than anywhere else in the world. However, it is unclear how the animal managed to make its way onboard. The man refused medical treatment.
All told, it is uncertain if United bears any responsibility for the scorpion’s presence on the plane, but given the kind of week the company is having, it certainly is less than ideal. United told Global News it is looking into the situation.
“Talk about snakebit,” a crisis management expert told the Post. “The next time United does its emergency protocols, they will be dropping insect repellant along with the mask.”
Finally, Dao’s family held a press conference Thursday, announcing that he would “probably” sue United after he sustained a concussion, broken nose and lost teeth from the incident that shocked social media and caused the company stock to plummet, resulting in a $1.4 billion loss.
