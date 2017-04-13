The first twin was born Jan. 17. The second, two weeks later.

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:07 "Nobody will miss him like we miss him," says widow of fallen Bibb deputy

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

0:43 Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing

2:40 Trial set for summer for man charged in deputy's 2016 death

4:05 Cop Shop Podcast: She conked out -- with weed in her car

1:28 Larry Harold happy to return to Middle Georgia