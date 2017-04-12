Woman beheaded her ex-boyfriend’s mother while a 9-year-old boy fled, cops say

4:05 Cop Shop Podcast: She conked out -- with weed in her car Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:22 Offseason workout change will be boost for players and coaches

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:39 Homicide in southwest Wichita

1:19 Electronics helped Austin Childers pass time in the hospital

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

2:39 A transgender student’s ‘courageous’ journey to become a Morehead-Cain scholar

1:53 Three generations of women, marching on Washington