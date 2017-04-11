Amazon Inc. to hire 5,000 in work-from-home customer service jobs

Amazon.com Inc. is looking to hire 5,000 new work-from-home positions over the next year to help grow its virtual customer service program.
For those who work more than 20 hours per week, the company offers life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance “with premiums paid in full by Amazon, and funding towards medical insurance,” the company said in a news release in early April.
What’s more, the company is offering to pay 95 percent of tuition should employees choose to take classes offered in it’s Career Choices program. The courses must be related to “in-demand fields, regardless of whether those skills are relevant to jobs at Amazon,” according to the news release.
“There are lots of people who want or need a flexible job—whether they’re a military spouse, a college student, or a parent—and we’re happy to empower these talented people no matter where they happen to live,” Tom Weiland, Amazon Vice President for Worldwide Customer Service, said in the statement.
In addition to the virtual jobs, there were 52 openings for other positions in Georgia as of Tuesday.
