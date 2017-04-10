Mysterious group posts more alleged NSA hacking tools; Russia link suspected

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

0:26 Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

0:34 Fan video shows Lil Boosie being pepper sprayed

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting

1:52 Coroners' version: "Every body needs Somebody"

1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued