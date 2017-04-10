Risking deportation, 6 housekeepers sue Hilton, claiming a decade of sexual assaults

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting Pause

1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued

1:19 Georgia boxers converge on Macon for competition

1:51 Conflict at AFGE Local 987

1:05 "I just thank God I'm alive," truck driver says after crash

0:35 Trees come down all around and through home in Warner Robins

0:31 "We're all okay, that's all that matter."

1:07 Security camera captures storm chaos in Warner Robins

0:42 Help is always there when needed