2 dead, 2 injured in possible murder-suicide shooting at California elementary school

Officials reported a possible murder-suicide shooting on Monday morning at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., with at least four victims and the shooter “possibly down.”
San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter that students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School for their safety but that four victims had been identified.
Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat.— Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017
Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well.— Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017
The San Bernardino County Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there were multiple victims at at the scene but did not provide a count.
SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017
Burguan wrote that authorities believed the shooting was a murder-suicide and that the shooting happened in a classroom. Two students were taken to a hospital, he added.
Authorities did not disclose the conditions of the remaining two victims or the severity of their injuries.
We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.— Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017
Students at the nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place, according to the university’s Twitter.
San Bernardino police report active shooter at North Park Elementary School few blocks from campus. Shelter in place until further notice— CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) April 10, 2017
The shooting at North Park School follows another shooting in the city in December 2015 that killed 14 and injured 22. Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik opened fire at a workplace party before fleeing and being killed by police in a shootout.
According to the LA Times, San Bernardino saw a 41 percent rise in murders in 2016, which was the city’s deadliest since 1995.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
