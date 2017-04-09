An entire family dies on a trip to look at a potential college for the son

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Pause

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

1:07 Bibb County Junior ROTC units compete in drill meet

0:44 Speed demons hit the track in downtown Macon

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

2:42 Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million

1:15 Experience through adversity gives Mount de Sales seniors an edge