One dead, two wounded after gunman opens fire inside South Florida fitness center

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot Pause

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting

0:58 Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:03 Students prepare culinary delights at grand opening

1:15 Experience through adversity gives Mount de Sales seniors an edge

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:52 Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery