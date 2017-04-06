600,000 defective prescription inhalers recalled, FDA announces

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:05 "I just thank God I'm alive," truck driver says after crash

0:54 What makes folks go a long way for a Nu-Way?

1:50 Curtis Jones reflects on his two years as superintendent

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor

3:20 The conversation continues this Thursday

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry