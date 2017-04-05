They were sent to prison for life decades ago as teens. Now they’ll soon be free

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor Pause

1:50 Curtis Jones reflects on his two years as superintendent

0:52 Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance

0:43 Teen accused of shooting 7-year-old makes first appearance

1:05 Houston County EMA gives afternoon storm update

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery

2:19 See helicopter flyover of damage in Monroe County

3:02 Prosecutor describes April Fools Day 2016 robbery scheme

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate