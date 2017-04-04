Agents seized 500 guns and 100,000 rounds of ammo from a family. They got them back.

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon Pause

3:02 Prosecutor describes April Fools Day 2016 robbery scheme

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery

0:47 Downed trees in Culloden after Monday's storm

2:42 Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

1:04 Mercer opens conference play with win

1:38 Commings practices as a member of the Braves

5:22 East Macon folks 'scared' of accused killer