North Carolina, Washington governors wager on UNC-Gonzaga NCAA basketball title game

The governors of North Carolina and Washington have placed their bets on Monday’s NCAA final.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have raised the stakes of tonight’s UNC vs. Gonzaga matchup with a friendly wager.
Both are offering to send their state’s delicacies to the other to be donated to charity, depending on the outcome of the game.
Cooper has offered to send barbecue pork from Sam Jones Barbecue in Winterville, Cheerwine from Salisbury and North Carolina sweet potato products. UNC is located in Chapel Hill.
Inslee offered up Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, locally made chocolates and Washington apples. Gonzaga is located in Spokane.
Friendly wager is on! @GovInslee will send us some great Washington smoked salmon if @UNC_Basketball wins tonight. https://t.co/MPAzIDbftk— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 3, 2017
“We couldn’t ask for better representatives of our great state than Coach (Roy) Williams and his team,” Cooper said in a statement. “It’s been a long road back to the championship, but this group’s persistence and hard work have made their university and state proud. Tonight, as a great Tar Heel said, ‘the ceiling is the roof’ – Go Heels!”
“The Gonzaga Bulldogs are ready to bring the championship trophy home to the Kennel in Spokane,” Inslee said. “Coach (Mark) Few and this year’s team made history not just for Gonzaga, but the entire Evergreen State. Fear the beard, and Go Zags!”
In the event of a Tar Heel victory, the winnings will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. If Gonzaga prevails, Gov. Inslee’s winnings will be donated to Olympia’s Thurston County Food Bank.
