She and her husband argued. Soon after, authorities found a body in the refrigerator.

When police visited the home of David and Tina Adkins in Chesapeake, Ohio, on Thursday, they found nothing unusual or criminal. However, they were also unable to find David.
Now, they say, something very criminal likely took place in that house: murder. On Friday morning, authorities returned, and this time they found a body in the family’s refrigerator in the basement, according to the Herald-Dispatch. Soon after, Tina Adkins was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police say she confessed under questioning to killing her husband.
As of Saturday, the body has not yet been positively identified, but police believe it to be David Adkins, per the Ironton Tribune. An investigation is ongoing.
According to family members interviewed by WSAV, David and Tina Adkins had argued the previous Sunday. At the time, David called his family and said that “if you don't hear from me in a couple days, come looking for me or check the jail,” his sister-in-law said.
“Because he didn't know if it was going to lead to bigger fights and the cops being called, but we never thought that it would be this,” she said.
Sure enough, his family says they stopped hearing from him soon after that. On Thursday, they filed a missing person report, according to a police statement.
Court records indicate no prior reported history of domestic violence on Tina Adkins’ part. She is currently being held on $1 million bond.
“She never really said much,” a neighbor told WSAV of Tina. “She looked a little bit hateful.”
