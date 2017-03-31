This vending machine can convince you to pick a healthier snack

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

1:41 How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

1:17 Hospital 'Candy Lady' treats visitors to smiles

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan