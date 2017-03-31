‘I’m trying not to vomit’: Professor reacts to a soldier being given first-class seat

A Drexel University professor who tweeted Sunday about “trying not to vomit” when a soldier on his flight was offered a first-class seat drew angry comments on the social media platform after he appeared on a Fox News show Wednesday to defend his statement.
George Ciccariello-Maher, who teaches politics and global studies at the Philadelphia university, wrote Sunday that “some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier,” prompting other passengers to thank the man who gave up the seat.
“I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul,” Ciccariello-Maher wrote.
He sent the tweet to several thousand followers on the social media platform before making his profile — and the original message — private. But several commenters took a screenshot of the tweet before it was made unavailable and reacted angrily that the statement was uncalled for:
Hey @ciccmaher I just saw you on Tucker and wanted to let you know you're a terrible human being. Members of our military deserve the best. pic.twitter.com/CCmvLM3wHp— Yashar (@yashar) March 31, 2017
@AshleyWarrior @ciccmaher this man should be ashamed. Whether you agree with a conflict or not, our soldiers should always be supported.— Steve Walker Jr. (@SteveWalkerJr82) March 31, 2017
George Ciccariello-Maher has a history of making inflammatory, cowardly, and racist tweets. Yet he is deemed worthy of educating young minds— David Cabral (@AirborneOps) March 30, 2017
Ciccariello-Maher had tweeted a comment last December that stirred up similar outrage by appearing to wish for “white genocide” at Christmas, before walking the comments back as satire. His Twitter page’s description disclaims that his views are “not those of [Drexel].”
Drexel also distanced itself from the professor’s comments in a statement to CNN, writing that the tweet was “made outside the classroom, are his own opinion and do not represent the university's views.”
Though his Twitter was made private, Ciccariello-Maher wrote in a Facebook statement that “my tweet has since been fed into and misrepresented by the outrage machine.”
He wrote that though he respected “anyone who makes difficult and dangerous decisions out of economic necessity -- whether they are public school teachers, construction workers, economic migrants, or young soldiers,” he objected specifically to the gesture on the airplane because he thought it was “smug and self-congratulatory.”
He also appeared on a Fox News Channel show with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night, defending his comments by saying it was “irresponsible to blindly support, for example, wars that send off young people into combat, risk their lives, kill many others as we’ve just seen in Mosul.”
When Carlson asked why the offer of the airplane seat, made toward one soldier, “makes you mad,” Ciccariello-Maher responded that he thought it was an “empty gesture.”
