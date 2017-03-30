‘I got it going on y’all’: Woman ravaged by flesh-eating disease has an ‘amazing life’

0:38 Man shot in the leg Pause

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama