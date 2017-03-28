Nine months after Iceland’s biggest soccer victory, a baby boom

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

1:38 Investigators see similarities in warehouse fires

0:50 Free festival fun at Third Street Park

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:14 New digital fire extinguisher trainer for Macon-Bibb County

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:15 He fired gunshots after the door closed on his arm in a home invasion