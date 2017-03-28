Three storm chasers killed in West Texas wreck, officials say

Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in West Texas, officials confirmed, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and multiple reports.
The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near Spur, about an hour east of Lubbock.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzalez said a northbound Suburban drove through a stop sign and collided with a westbound Jeep about five miles west of Spur, KCBD-TV reported.
Statement by @TxDPS on fatal storm chaser crash near Spur, TX. pic.twitter.com/W8NgcIU7ov— Evan Coan (@EPCoan) March 28, 2017
Many storm chasers were posting about the crash on social media.
Jeff Piotrowski, a professional storm chaser with TwisterChasers.com, tweeted that he was at the scene of the accident and confirmed that three storm chasers died.
Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017
According to Piotrowski’s tweets, storm chasers were tracking a possible tornado west of Spur.
KLBK-TV reported that a tornado warning was in effect at the time of the crash, though it was unclear if weather played a factor in the wreck.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments