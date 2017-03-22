Kristi Yamaguchi tells Nancy Kerrigan to ‘break a leg’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Nancy Kerrigan and Kristi Yamaguchi were teammates and roommates back in their glory days as members of the U.S. figure skating squad. In 1992, Kerrigan even introduced Yamaguchi to the man she would one day marry.
But even the most well-intentioned of tweets among old friends can go awry and make things very, very awkward. For example, check out Yamaguchi’s good luck tweet to Kerrigan before her debut this week on “Dancing With the Stars,” a show Yamaguchi won back in 2008.
So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS— Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017
Kerrigan may be a two-time Olympic medalist, but the reason most people know her name is the infamous 1994 incident in which an assailant associated with her rival Tonya Harding ran up to her after practice and slashed her knee with a metal baton, bruising it so badly she would withdraw from the Olympic trials.
So while “break a leg” is a common enough phrase in show business, it still struck people as very poor phrasing at best and an expert troll job at worst. Yamaguchi has not clarified her comments yet, but some of the responses to her original tweet conveyed people’s reactions in a humorous way.
.@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan pic.twitter.com/B17BtA7tjY— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2017
.@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan pic.twitter.com/B3GZ9dWakH— Micah Singleton (@MicahSingleton) March 22, 2017
.@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan pic.twitter.com/B7QeHKOb4w— Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) March 22, 2017
@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan pic.twitter.com/rZP4boMstr— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 22, 2017
@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan pic.twitter.com/aOlC1C0Jwv— Nancy Polanco (@WhispersInspire) March 23, 2017
Kerrigan, for her part, posted a response thanking Yamaguchi for her advice, though she didn’t give any indication as to whether the whole thing was a joke or not.
Just was looking at this, I am adjusting to new contacts...#oops! Thank you @kristiyamaguchi for the advise! It definitely is helping! #dwts https://t.co/UPeeSFZ1xG— Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) March 22, 2017
