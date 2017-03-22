Teen sexually assaulted by several men on Facebook Live, cops say. No one reported it

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers Pause

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:00 Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list

1:08 Woman flees from knife-wielding assailant to Mercer

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son