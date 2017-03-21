It took just 18 hours of being alive for this Romeo to meet his Juliet

1:00 Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

1:30 Man was beaten, robbed of gold teeth grill and cash, prosecutor says

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry