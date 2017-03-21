Tennessee teen kidnapped by teacher ‘could be anywhere by now,’ TBI says

It has been more than a week since a Tennessee high school freshman allegedly was kidnapped by her teacher, and though the TBI received hundreds of tips nationwide, the pair “could be anywhere by now,” the agency said in a news release Monday.
Elizabeth Thomas, a 15-year-old who was last seen March 13 at a Shoney’s restaurant, reportedly was kidnapped by Tad Cummins, a 50-year-old teacher at the Maury County school she attended, according to a news release from the TBI.
Cummins, now facing charges including sexual contact with a minor, was fired March 14 in the wake of an investigation into allegations about his relationship with the teen, the release said.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Authorities placed Cummins in the area of Decatur, Alabama, last week, but there have been no credible sightings since then.
Neither of them have contacted family members, despite public pleas from both sides for Thomas’s safe return, the release said.
A lack of confirmed sightings could mean Thomas is being hidden out of sight or far away from Tennessee.
The TBI encouraged rural property owners to check their grounds for any suspicious signs. It also urged people at parks, campgrounds and other isolated areas to remain vigilant and be on the look out for any sign of Thomas or Cummins.
“He potentially may have them sleeping in the vehicle or Cummins may have driven them far away from Tennessee to a rural community,” according to the news release. “Having now been on the run for more than five days, Cummins may have taken her, frankly, anywhere.”
Investigators suspect Cummins may have planned Thomas’s abduction before Monday, as a “a troubling pattern of behavior” was uncovered in recent days.
Cummins and Thomas are believed to be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone who spots this tag could call 911 immediately.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Cummins and Thomas is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Your phone probably just went off for an #AMBERAlert in Tennessee. Here are the details: https://t.co/9Y2a6Pcyme pic.twitter.com/AoZSMJxj59— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 14, 2017
We're holding out hope today's the day. Can you help us spread this information across the country? We need everyone to be on the lookout! pic.twitter.com/On39H7c2Ak— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2017
NEW PICTURE: Here's the last known photograph of Elizabeth Thomas prior to her alleged kidnapping. Spot her? 1-800-TBI-FIND! #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/5hInjYHU5d— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 20, 2017
NEW PICTURE: Here's Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at school in January, days before his alleged inappropriate contact with her. pic.twitter.com/BzyIz8KPpY— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2017
NEW PICTURES: Various shots of Ted Cummins in the past few weeks, including the vehicle he's believed to be driving. TN TAG: 976-ZPT. pic.twitter.com/mlrPPlcXoQ— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2017
UPDATE: We have determined the purchase of hair dye by Tad Cummins was not part of his intended plan for #ElizabethThomas. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/mzrPlhvOhQ— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2017
#TNAMBERAlert: She's a high school freshman. He was a teacher accused of kidnapping her. Let's find her now! UPDATE: https://t.co/55oZs6oD5s pic.twitter.com/hh9I4v3l3y— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 18, 2017
MORE: Elizabeth may be with an armed 50-year-old named Tad Cummings, in a Nissan with TN tags. DETAILS: https://t.co/RGjupYuLti pic.twitter.com/s8ikqxqCEG— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 14, 2017
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
