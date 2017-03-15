How a potato, an NBA legend and a reality TV show came together for one weird tweet

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail Pause

0:57 Local teen logs 1,000 volunteer hours

1:51 Georgia Air National Guard aids Wellston Park

0:49 Were you stuck in this Interstate 75 traffic?

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

1:57 New project will ensure Bibb classrooms have 'the best' technology

2:35 Tunes and Balloons highlights from 2012 Cherry Blossom Festival

1:07 10-year-old boy marching coast to coast for diabetes cure passes through Warner Robins.

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting