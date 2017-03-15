He surprised his little brother, and the video is ‘the cutest thing I’ve ever seen’

Siblings have unique relationships. While you’ll always love them, it isn’t typically an overly enthusiastic type of love. As one Twitter user put it, “When I go back home, all they ask is when I’m leaving again.”
But that doesn’t apply to these two brothers.
A video posted to Twitter and Instagram Tuesday shows 19-year-old Adam Davis – identified as “Buttah” on Twitter – who said he flew to Columbus, Ohio to surprise his little brother, 9-year-old Aaron Davis. Davis currently lives in Dallas, Texas and said he’s a junior at Southern Methodist University who also works at local high schools to prepare students for college.
The video shows Aaron walk into the room, where Adam is waiting, and his eyes light up. He yells “Adam!” and wraps his arms around his brother, who picks him up. The younger brother says “oh my gosh,” over and over again, and starts patting Adam on the face and repeating, “he’s here,” and “he’s real!”
Adam Davis said his brother is always happy to see him when he visits, but this reaction was unique because it was the first time he surprised Aaron.
“He wanted me to visit for Christmas, but he asked a week before and I couldn’t find tickets in time, so I said I’d do it soon,” Davis said.
Davis said the two have been close since Aaron could walk. Adam Davis had a basketball hoop in his room growing up, and Aaron would come in all the time so the two could shoot hoops together.
After Adam Davis puts Aaron down in the video, the two engage in a complex handshake, the younger brother beaming and smiling the whole time.
Adam Davis said the two have been doing the handshake for around five years, and it’s their standard greeting for one another.
“We love LeBron James, and he does handshakes with every player,” Davis said. “So Aaron asked me one day if we could have one, and I think we practiced it all morning.”
Aaron’s reaction to the surprise melted the hearts of the Twitter-verse.
Adam Davis said it had been a year since he had seen his brother, and it was also his family’s first time meeting his girlfriend – who took the video – in person.
“(Aaron) likes her,” Davis said, chuckling. “He says she’s pretty.”
