They posted her nude video and sent obscene messages, but she’s determined to enlist

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:05 Judge tells Kerri Fickling's neighbors why she is not in court

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

3:09 Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her

0:54 Vacant warehouse burns on Sixth Street

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

1:31 Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says