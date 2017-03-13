24 million would lose health coverage under GOP repeal bill in first decade, CBO says

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 14 million people would lose health coverage in 2018 under the Republican legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Additionally, the number of uninsured would rise to 21 million two years later, and then to 24 million by 2026, according to the CBO estimates.

In total, 52 million people would lack health insurance in 2026 under the Republican bill, compared with 28 million under the current law.

Premiums for single-policy holders in the individual market would jump by 15 to 20 percent in 2018 and 2019 under the Republican legislation, according to the CBO estimates. That premium hike would come mainly because of the bill’s elimination of the individual mandate, which requires most Americans to have coverage or face a tax penalty.

The bill would bring about significant savings, reducing the federal deficit by $337 billion over the first decade, the CBO estimates. But those would come mainly through tax reductions, cuts to the Medicaid program and by slashing the Affordable Care Act’s federal subsidies to help consumers purchase marketplace coverage.